10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in March 2018

For Club Use Only is your one-stop guide to the best underground dance music from across the world. Each month, The Astral Plane’s Gabe Meier forecasts the next wave of sounds due to break through into the mainstream.

March’s For Club Use Only transmission features an array of familiar names and a few brand new faces, spanning horror-inspired baile funk, shapeshifting rhythmic madness and video game-sampling Baltimore Club.

Leave your preconceived notions of what dance music should sound like at the door and dive into this month’s batch.

To hear all the tracks in one go, use the playlist below.

Aggromance, Braian, Lechuga Zafiro, TAYHANA

‘Mordida Do Macaco’

Buenos Aires’ HIEDRAH Club de Baile and Montevideo’s Salviatek form the backbone of a budding South American scene that has turned out some of the most inventive club music in recent memory. ‘Mordida Do Macaco’ sees four artists from the two crews, Aggromance, Braian, Lechuga Zafiro and TAYHANA, come together, rhythmically shapeshifting and showing off their respective talents.

CalvoMuxic, Dj Los & DJ WTF

‘Game Of Cubes’

‘Game Of Cubes’ is video game-sampling madness from Baltimore-based CalvoMuzik and collaborators DJ Los and DJ WTF. CalvoMuzik has sampled everything from the Pokemon Go soundtrack to SpongeBob SquarePants in the past so there are likely plenty more off-the-wall edits to come.

Organ Tapes

‘Fa Shao’

Organ Tapes’ Into One Name LP hasn’t left rotation since its release at the end of 2017, but the London-based producer, vocalist and blend master is already back with another super catchy number for Shanghai’s Genome 6.66 Mbp.

DJ Plead

‘Get In Circle’

Sydney up-and-comer DJ Plead debuted on Air Max ‘97’s DECISIONS label this month and ‘Get In Circle’, with its flurry of wooden percussion and its deliciously large sub bass, does not disappoint.

Mvstermind

‘Step Ova’

Flex Dance Music continues to be one of the freshest genres in contemporary club music and Mvstermind, one of FACT’s 10 club artists to watch this year, gets better with every track.

Busta Rhymes Ft. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland

‘Get It’ (Capital Kaos The Tribute Remix)

Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott’s rhythmic flows have always been primed for use by ballroom producers and PUMPDABEAT’s Capital Kaos has turned in a stunning remix of the duo’s latest Kelly Rowland-featuring hit. ‘Lose My Breath’ also makes an odd, but not unwanted appearance at the end of the edit.

FOOZOOL

‘OJAKHUM NIGHTMARE’ (FOOZOOL EDIT)

Sany Pitbull’s chilling baile funk is fused with a skin tingling duduk composition by Djivan Gasparyan on Foozool’s latest. Previously used as a tool in Foozool’s own sets, ‘OJAKHUM NIGHTMARE’ is another startlingly gorgeous cut from the Club Chai artist.

Falseboi

‘Overheat Bootleg’

Patois-laced hardcore techno from the newly dubbed Falseboi (False Witness and Shyboi). ‘Overheat Bootleg’ is a standout rave moment for the late-night demons among us.

Sha Sha Kimbo

‘Freak Me’

Sha Sha Kimbo’s ‘Freak Me’ shows that a sense of restraint, a familiar sound palette and an adept awareness of low frequencies can be fodder for dancefloor dominance.

Superficie

‘Rajada’

Soft tones and an innate sense of space define Superficie’s ‘Rajada’, a standout amongst the many larger-than-life club tools on Nostro Hood System’s latest compilation.

Gabe Meier runs The Astral Plane. Find him on Twitter

