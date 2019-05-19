10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in May 2019

For Club Use Only is your one-stop guide to the best underground dance music from across the world. Each month, The Astral Plane’s Gabe Meier forecasts the next wave of sounds due to break through into the mainstream.

In a sphere often overly preoccupied with sonic acceleration, the past month has seen a refreshing retrospective outlook from the club music massive. It’s been five years since the tragic passing of Chicago icon DJ Rashad and the Teklife crew have put together a photo book commemorating the legendary artist and celebrating the joy he brought to his music and those around him.

On Rinse, Kode9, Scratcha DVA, Ashes57 and Fauzia gave further salute to Rashad’s memory, while DJ Taye contributed a ruthless selection to The FADER, distorting the genre’s contemporary boundaries in the process.

Via the NTS airwaves, Endgame, Felix Lee and Kamixlo mourned the shuttering of Bala Club with a fittingly hectic B3B session, highlighting the London crew’s continuing outsize influence as its constituent artists continue to thrive.

From America’s Atlantic coast, long-running favorites like DJ Delish, DJ Sliink and Hitmakerchinx have continued their prowess in the ballroom, Jersey club and flex dance music spheres respectively, each infusing new energy into now classic formats at a near-constant rate.

Of course, there are always the artists redefining the contours of the dancefloor and new and forthcoming releases from Gooooose, KABLAM, Know V.A. and Xyn Cabal will surely satiate those looking beyond the tried and true.

Tracklist:

BADSISTA – ‘Desce’

BFTT – ‘Mauldeth’

Bloodz Boi – ‘黑白 / Black Or White’ [Feat. Organ Tapes] [Prod. by Epic B]

Born in Flamez – ‘Let It Burn’

BSNYEA – ‘Woke Up (Rough)’

DELI GIRLS – ‘INDENTURED PERVERT (DEBBY FRIDAY NOISEMIX)’

DJ Delish – ‘Feminine Soft Cunt’

DJ LIL MATIC- ‘DONT WASTE MY TIME’

Dj Lycox – ‘Ghetto Opera’

God Full Effect – ‘DOMINA’

Hitmakerchinx – ‘Up’ [Feat. Uninamise]

KABLAM – ‘Innominata’

Know V.A. – ‘Ellende’

Lara Sarkissian – ‘Gnum + the Wave’s recountal (Siete Catorce Hybrid Remix)’

MC GW – OLHA PRA CARA DA RECALCADA – ‘MOSTRA QUE VOCÊ É SUPERIOR A ELA (DJ Pikeno MPC)’

SORAIA RAMOS – ‘NÃO DÁ AH AH (ODETE’S REMIX)’

Swimful – ‘Nailz’

Warrego Valles – ‘coupdotexe (mapalma remix)’

Xyn Cabal – ‘NOWEI [RAVEXYN, 2019]’

YNW Melly – ‘Murda On My Mind (DJ Sliink Remix)’

Gabe Meier runs The Astral Plane. Find him on Twitter.

Olivea Kelly is an independent artist and designer. Find her on Instagram or at opk.studio.

