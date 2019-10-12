20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear: October 2019

Image by: Olivea Kelly

For Club Use Only is your one-stop guide to the best underground dance music from across the world. Each month, The Astral Plane’s Gabe Meier forecasts the next wave of sounds due to break through into the mainstream.

Club music often relies on sonic intensity to convey its intended message or simply incite dancefloor movement, but a range of releases from the past month took a step away from traditional methods (speed, bass pressure, syncopation) in favor of complex affective gestures.

Kelman Duran’s latest self-released album, simply titled 6am, sees the Los Angeles-based artist dive further into the hauntological depths, resurrecting lost futures and unclaimed potentialities across 12 tracks that draw on and blow apart a rich reggaeton lineage. Taking a step back from both longform explorations and tightly coiled dancefloor tracks, songs like ‘STILLONLYU’” and ‘A CONSCIOUS’ feature simple arrangements that provide plenty of space for Duran’s apparitional presence to take hold, this time comprised almost solely out of samples, fx and thin, almost immaterial synth work.

Providing a reflection of Berlin’s “libidinal vortex”, M.E.S.H.’s long awaited mixtape for Janus, titled Hart​.​.​. Aber Fair!, draws on the neo-gothic heft that has become the American artist’s sound design calling card in recent years, bridging the gap between the phosphorescent textures and trap drums of 2012’s Share the Blame EP and the multitudinous rhythmic experiments on EPs like Damaged Merc and early 2019’s split with Tzusing. Sounding very much like a M.E.S.H. live set, Hart​.​.​. Aber Fair! satirizes uninspiring DJ set maneuvers while still laying out a challenging, formally distinct composition.

Lastly, Air Max ’97 and Via App, the former on a two track single for Timedance and the latter on a mix for Crack Magazine, have inverted familiar sounds into dynamic new shapes, imprinting their respective singular aesthetics onto classic dancefloor sounds in the process. On ‘Bruxis’, Air Max ’97 hits a stride somewhere between EBM and dancehall, utilizing spacious sound design to create a metallic dirge that is constantly on the verge of unravelling.

Via App’s selections range from ravey techno and industrial to a range of exciting noise derivations, suturing the two together and positioning the latter as the central dramatic point. New school New Yorkers like Bergsonist, Dreamcrusher and Quest?onmarc take center stage in the procession, counterbalanced by classics from Container The Mover, Orphx in an impassioned drive towards intergenerational cohesion. Feverishly arranged, the only thing holding the mix together at times is a willingness to embrace the extreme and the results are as frightening as they are sublime.

Tracklist:

100 Gecs – ‘money machine (HDMIRROR RMX)’
Air Max ’97 – Bruxis
BADSISTA – ‘MTG DA XERECA (MAFFALDA EDIT PIQUE FUJI OPENER SAUDADES DO RAMEMES)’
Bastiengoat – ‘There’s Only’
Ben Ritz – ‘Imaginary Number Generator’
BSNYEA – ‘Waves (Lock In)’
DJ Haram – ‘Gemini Rising (BASSBEAR!! Remix)’
DJJam305 – ‘Neck’
Dj L-Banga – ‘Bringing Back Philly Club’
Doctor Jeep – ‘Snake Eyes’
Ganx – ‘Really Real’
KG – ‘Obsession’
Low Jack – ‘Grass 29’
Mang – ‘Dead on Arrival’
MC JESSI – ‘AQFFE (LAZA EDIT)’
MC Yallah & Debmaster – ‘Dunia’
ROTTERDAM TERMINATION FORCE – ‘POING (COLD REMIX)’
speightsrawkid – ‘Dark Lite Phoenix’
Tayhana, Lechuga Zafiro – ‘Condenada’
Thegn – ‘I Heard Your Voice’ [Feat. Dis Fig]

Gabe Meier runs The Astral Plane. Find him on Twitter.

Olivea Kelly is an independent artist and designer. Find her on Instagram or at opk.studio.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from For Club Use Only

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp