M.E.S.H. releases Hart… Aber Fair! mixtape on Janus

By , Sep 3 2019
Hart... Aber Fair!

Photograph by: Nadine Fraczkowski

Tracks recorded between 2013 and 2019.

M.E.S.H. has released a mixtape inspired by “the Berlin libidinal vortex” on Berlin club collective and label Janus.

Hart… Aber Fair!, which for non-German speakers translates as “Hard… But Fair!”, is made up of tracks recorded between 2013 and 2019 and marks a decade of the producer living in Berlin.

“I always said I was going to do a Janus mixtape… years passed. now i did it”, explains the producer. “There is a little bit of the Spirit of early 2010’s m.e.s.h. & a reflexion of the berlin libidinal vortex. This week marks 10 years of living here. What a mess… ”

The mixtape is the first full-length release from the producer since his exceptional 2017 album HesaitixEarlier this year M.E.S.H. dropped a split EP with Tzusing on PAN.

Hart… Aber Fair! is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Undine’
02. ‘Antechamber’
03. ‘Dzonot’
04. ‘10 Alarm’
05. ‘Rüstung’
06. ‘Verletzte’
07. ‘Complicit’
08. ‘Hart… Aber Fair!’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – August 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

KABLAM announces long-awaited debut album, Confusía

May 8 2019

KABLAM announces long-awaited debut album, Confusía
Tzusing and M.E.S.H feature on new white label series from PAN

Feb 19 2019

Tzusing and M.E.S.H feature on new white label series from PAN

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp