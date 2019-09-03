M.E.S.H. releases Hart… Aber Fair! mixtape on Janus

Tracks recorded between 2013 and 2019.
M.E.S.H. has released a mixtape inspired by “the Berlin libidinal vortex” on Berlin club collective and label Janus.
Hart… Aber Fair!, which for non-German speakers translates as “Hard… But Fair!”, is made up of tracks recorded between 2013 and 2019 and marks a decade of the producer living in Berlin.
“I always said I was going to do a Janus mixtape… years passed. now i did it”, explains the producer. “There is a little bit of the Spirit of early 2010’s m.e.s.h. & a reflexion of the berlin libidinal vortex. This week marks 10 years of living here. What a mess… ”
The mixtape is the first full-length release from the producer since his exceptional 2017 album Hesaitix. Earlier this year M.E.S.H. dropped a split EP with Tzusing on PAN.
Hart… Aber Fair! is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Undine’
02. ‘Antechamber’
03. ‘Dzonot’
04. ‘10 Alarm’
05. ‘Rüstung’
06. ‘Verletzte’
07. ‘Complicit’
08. ‘Hart… Aber Fair!’
Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – August 2019