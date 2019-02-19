Tzusing and M.E.S.H feature on new white label series from PAN

The first in a five-part series of limited edition white labels.

Tzusing and PAN mainstay M.E.S.H are featured on Split, the first release from a new limited edition white label series from the Berlin label.

The club-ready split EP features Tzusing channeling twisted grime and demonic dancehall on ‘Circa Taipei’ and ‘The Whistle’, whilst on the flip M.E.S.H. delivers his own crushing take on dancehall with ‘Atemlos’ and gnarled electro on ‘Festival Circuit’.

The four-track project is limited to 300 copies and only available on hand-stamped vinyl via PAN. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. Tzusing – ‘Circa Taipei’

A2. Tzusing – ‘The Whistle’

B1. M.E.S.H. – ‘Atemlos’

B2. M.E.S.H. – ‘Festival Circuit’

