ALM Busy Circuits releases affordable Eurorack headphone module

A dinky headphone output for that last bit of rack space.

UK modular specialist ALM Busy Circuits has expanded its Eurorack range with an affordable headphone module called HPO.

The slim 2HP “no frills” module costs £55 and includes a volume control and a 3.5mm stereo jack output. It has dual channel audio inputs with the option to double up a mono signal into stereo.

The HPO is the first module to be released by ALM since last year’s MUM M8, a low-pass filter designed in collaboration with Mumdance based on the one inside the Akai S950 12-bit sampler.

FACT caught up with ALM at this year’s Superbooth show in Berlin last month, where the company gave us a sneak preview of some of its upcoming modules, including a sampler and wavetable oscillator. Watch that below.

Read next: How to build a modular synth: Your ultimate Eurorack buyer’s guide