Autechre share Quaristice-era live set files for Elektron, Nord and MPC

Now you can pretend to be Autechre at home. For real.

Autechre have given their fans an early Christmas present in the form of system files that can be used to recreate their live sets at home.

According to spotters at the WATMM forum, the sets are lively to be from the Quaristice-era tour in 2008. The only catch is that you’ll need some expensive (and obsolete) gear to make full use of them: Elektron’s Monomachine and Machinedrum instruments, the Nord Modular G2 and MPC1000.

To grab the files, head to Autechre’s Bleep store homepage, scroll to the bottom and click through on the four dashes at the bottom to find Elektron SysEx files alongside Nord system presets and PGM files for MPC.

If you don’t own any of these, you can still use the WAV files inside the MPC folder with any DAW or sampler – there’s some cool strings, percussion sounds, noise and FX inside that you can mangle however you want. Our tip? Grab the recent Probability Pack for Live 10 Suite if you can for a DIY version of Elektron’s trig conditions.

Check out some of the files in action via buromaschinen and 0F.digital below. [via Synthtopia]

Read next: 7 pieces of gear that helped define Autechre’s game-changing sound