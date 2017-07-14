Watch Aphex Twin’s new Midimutant AI patch generator in action

A new piece of gear from Richard D. James.

Aphex Twin has collaborated with the company foam on the Midimutant, a device that uses AI to create synth patches on a DX7.

“Equipped only with a microphone input and midi output, the midimutant runs on a Raspberry Pi and uses artificial evolution to grow new sounds on hardware synthesisers that mimic an example sound you provide,” the company explains in a statement.

You can watch the Midimutant in action in the above video and hear other sounds from it in the SoundCloud tracks below.

Learn more about the Midimutant and find pictures here.

Read next: 7 pieces of gear that helped define Aphex Twin’s pioneering sound