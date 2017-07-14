Watch Aphex Twin’s new Midimutant AI patch generator in action

By , Jul 14 2017
Watch Aphex Twin's new Midimutant AI patch generator in action

A new piece of gear from Richard D. James.

Aphex Twin has collaborated with the company foam on the Midimutant, a device that uses AI to create synth patches on a DX7.

“Equipped only with a microphone input and midi output, the midimutant runs on a Raspberry Pi and uses artificial evolution to grow new sounds on hardware synthesisers that mimic an example sound you provide,” the company explains in a statement.

You can watch the Midimutant in action in the above video and hear other sounds from it in the SoundCloud tracks below.

Learn more about the Midimutant and find pictures here.

Read next: 7 pieces of gear that helped define Aphex Twin’s pioneering sound

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Listen to a brand new Aphex Twin track made with Korg gear

Jul 11 2017

Listen to a brand new Aphex Twin track made with Korg gear
A new Aphex Twin 12″ has surfaced at Todd Osborn’s Technical Equipment Supply

Jun 19 2017

Aphex Twin has released another limited edition 12"

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+