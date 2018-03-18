MJ Cole wants you to remix his new single before it’s released

Grab the stems for ‘Soak It Up’ and make your own version before its official release.

UK garage veteran MJ Cole is taking an unusual approach with the release of his new single, ‘Soak It Up’ – he’s offering the stems for anyone to remix the track before its official release on March 22.

The parts will be rolled out on consecutive days, starting today (March 18) with the keys. Drums, bass and vocals will be also available to download from his SoundCloud page on March 19, 20 and 21 respectively.

“I thought it would be interesting to see what people could make given the same tools,” Cole told FACT of his decision to release his next single to producers before the final track was released.

“I send out and receive parts for remixes all the time – but this time round I wanted to open it out to the world and see what comes back. And for non-music makers I hope it’s interesting to see each layer of a track individually before you know what it’s going to sound like as a whole.”

As Cole explains, this isn’t a remix contest as such, more an opportunity for people to flex their creative muscles. “I’d love to hear what they’ve created and who knows if we like something what could happen,” he says. “But if they want to just mess around with the parts and keep to themselves then that’s cool.”

Head to his website to find the parts and look out for the full single on March 22. Last week, FACT visited Cole at his gin factory-turned-studio in east London to get an insight into his creative process – watch that below.

Read next: 21 great free sample packs for producers on a budget