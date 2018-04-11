Modular synthesis book Patch & Tweak launching on Kickstarter next month

Patch & Tweak: Exploring Modular Synthesis features interviews, patching guides and more.

Patch & Tweak – a new book about making music with modular synths and the culture around them – is set to launch on Kickstarter on May 1. Written by Kim Bjørn – who wrote last year’s electronic instrument design book Push Turn Move – and Chris Meyer, the book also features a foreword by synth pioneer Suzanne Ciani.

“Patch & Tweak provides an opportunity for new and experienced users to become true masters of their modular systems,” the authors say on the project’s website. “In the style of its predecessor, Patch & Tweak contains inspirational interviews with significant creators and major artists that share their passion for modular.”

The book will offer a “comprehensive” introduction to synthesis and its history alongside dedicated sections to different categories of module including diagrams and patching techniques for anyone getting started.

As Ask.Audio reports, the book will include interviews with modular synth artists including Hans Zimmer, Robert Rich, Bana Haffar, Caterina Barbieri, Russell E. L. Butler, Ian Boddy, NODE, Robin Rimbaud / Scanner, Hataken, Lady Starlight, Andrew Huang and Richard Devine. It will also feature interviews with key modular brands such as Verbos Electronics, Mutable Instruments, Make Noise, Intellijel and 4ms Company.

The book doesn’t launch on Kickstarter until May 1, but you can register for updates at the Push Turn Move website. Last year, FACT took its own look at the history of the modular synth as well as publishing a guide to building your own modular instrument alongside insight from the artists that use them.

