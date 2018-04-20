BBC offers 16,000 sound effects from its archive for free download

From the unusual to the downright bizarre.

The BBC has opened up its vast sound archive to the public. Thanks to the new BBC Sound Effects website, you can freely download over 16,000 sound effects in WAV format for “personal, educational or research purposes”.

The database is tagged and searchable, so you can easily find everything from animal sounds and talking dolls to the sound of furnace glass burners and rattling window frames. It appears to cover most of the BBC’s lifespan, with effects from the 1920s onwards.

If you need more unusual sound samples, check out NASA’s SoundCloud or a drum kit made from space testing facility sounds.

