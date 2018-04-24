Moby to sell over 100 synths and pieces of studio gear used across his career

Moby is having a studio clearout for charity.

Moby is selling over 100 synths and pieces of studio gear from across his career for charity. The electronic music veteran is partnering with online gear store Reverb to launch his own store at the site, with all proceeds going to anti-cruelty charity Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

“This is the equipment I’ve used to make all my records,” Moby said in a press release. “I have so much equipment and almost all of it has profound sentimental value to me, including synthesizers I started using in the 80’s. But rather than keep it all in storage, I want to sell it for a good cause.”

Moby’s Yamaha SY22 Vector synthesizer Moby’s Serge Modular Custom synthesizer Moby’s Roland Jupiter-6 Moby’s Harmony Lap Steel Hawaiian-­style slide guitar

Among the items being sold off are the Roland Jupiter-6 (previously owned by Joey Beltram) used on “almost every early techno record” made by Moby and a 1980s Ibanez guitar that he used as his primary live guitar from 1984 to 1998 and recorded his 1999 album Play with.

Another key item up for sale is the Yamaha SY22 vector synth used to write the first Moby single, 1991’s ‘Go’. The track is a rework of ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’ from Twin Peaks, and Moby used the synth to replay the theme. He’s also selling a custom Serge Modular, the Roland Juno­-106 used on ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’, a Harmony Lap Steel Hawaiian-­style slide guitar and even two sombreros worn by Moby and The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne in the music video for ‘The Perfect Life’.

Moby’s Reverb store opens on April 26 (Thursday). Moby isn’t the first notable musician to use Reverb to sell off unwanted studio gear – last year, Nine Inch Nails collaborator Alessandro Cortini used the site to sell rare items such as an EMS Synthi AKS Synthesizer.

