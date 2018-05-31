DJ Boring reveals the story behind his lo-fi YouTube smash ‘Winona’

May 31 2018

“It’s difficult to be judged”. 

In late 2016, a YouTube thumbnail of an adolescent Winona Ryder kept popping up on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook feeds. The vintage image appeared at the same time as Netflix’s Stranger Things, a globally popular sci-fi series that starred a present-day Winona so it’s understandable why people were confused.

Whether that confusion led to DJ Boring’s ‘Winona’, an unassuming but infectious lo-fi house roller, notching up almost half a million YouTube streams in just a few weeks has puzzled fans since.

Several years later, DJ Boring aka Tristan Hallis is a certified DJ and producer in his own right, having put out a string of solid releases for labels including Unknown to the Unknown and Lost Palms. After filming his Against The Clock session a couple weeks ago, we sat him down to find out the story behind the track that put him on the map.

Luis Muñoz is on twitter. 

