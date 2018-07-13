Bitwig Studio 2.4 gets overhauled sampler with granular and wavetable features

By , Jul 13 2018
Bitwig Studio 2.4 Sampler

Image via: Bitwig

It also features a new modulation sequencer.

Bitwig has announced details for version 2.4 of its DAW, Bitwig Studio. Arriving later this summer, the free update focuses primarily on the Sampler instrument, which a press release says has been “completely overhauled”.

The big improvements to the Sampler device are granular and wavetable features, visual crossfading and a modified multi-sample editor.

Bitwig Studio 2.4 also features better MIDI channel support, a new modulation sequencer called ParSeq-8, a tool called Note Counter that creates cycling modulation patterns as each new note arrives and improvements to several other devices.

Another improvement comes in the form of improved hardware controller visualization, which now appears directly in the Bitwig Studio window. This allows you to see a knob’s effect immediately on screen as soon as it’s turned.

Bitwig Studio 2.4 is released later this summer but beta testing will begin soon. Find out more at the Bitwig website.

