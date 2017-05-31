Tarquin – Against The Clock

The instrumental grime don steps up.

Tarquin is one of the shining lights of the instrumental grime scene, coming up as part of London’s Boxed collective and releasing unusual club tracks on Mr. Mitch’s Gobstopper Records and on Rinse FM’s in-house label.

We visited Tarquin at his studio in east London and challenged him to make a grime banger in 10 minutes. He took it in his stride, using synth, laptop and even a vinyl sample recorded live from his turntable.

Listen back to the finished track below and check out his Jump Pack EP, out now on Rinse.

