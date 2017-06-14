Sowall – Against The Clock

South Korean beatmaker Sowall wows us with her quickfire sampling skills.

If you’ve been keeping up with FACT’s Instagram feed you might recognise Sowall. The South Korean beatmaker caught our attention when she uploaded a video of herself cutting up Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Backseat Freestyle’ on a MIDI controller with unbelievable precision and speed.

We were so impressed with Sowall’s finger-drumming skills that we had to invite her on Against The Clock. The resulting session – recorded in her home studio – was just as awe-inspiring as her Instagram videos, chopping up Drake and Kendrick tunes into an original earworm.

Listen to the finished track below.

