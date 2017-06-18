Watch the latest Roland synths and drum machines in action at Sonar 2017

Cue drooling sounds.

The 24th Sonar Festival is taking place in Barcelona this weekend, and on top of a stellar line-up of artists performing that includes Princess Nokia, Anderson .Paak, The Black Madonna and many more, there’s a lot of exciting music gear on show as part of its Sonar+D celebrations.

Of course, one of the leading makers of drum machines, synths and the like is Roland, so naturally we caught up with them to see their latest range in action, including products from their Boutique line of classic reissued synths. Watch above.

