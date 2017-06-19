Step inside Curiosibot’s Laser Room at Sónar 2017

A room you can play.

Sónar’s 24th Barcelona festival took place last weekend, and on top of a stellar line-up of artists that included Princess Nokia, Anderson .Paak, The Black Madonna and many more, there was lots of exciting music gear on show in its Sonar+D area.

One of the most unique instruments on display was from Valencia startup Curiosibot, whose Laser Room offered attendees a space they could play using a combination of lasers and distance sensors. Watch the video above.