EntresD shows off its 3D-printed music gear at Sónar 2017

Ever wondered what a 3D-printed guitar would look like?

Sónar’s 24th Barcelona festival took place last weekend, and on top of a stellar line-up of artists that included Princess Nokia, Anderson .Paak, The Black Madonna and many more, there was lots of exciting music gear on show in its Sónar+D area.

One of the most innovative takes on DIY music gear came from EntresD, a Spanish company that specializes in 3D-printing everything from synth cases to headphone stands and even guitars.

