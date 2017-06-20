littleBits shows off its new Code Kit at Sónar 2017

Coding made easy.

Sónar’s 24th Barcelona festival took place last weekend, and on top of a stellar line-up of artists that included Princess Nokia, Anderson .Paak, The Black Madonna and many more, there was lots of exciting music gear on show in its Sónar+D area.

littleBits has been making waves with its snap-together electronic modules for the past few years, allowing anyone to make their own synths and smart home devices. The company was at Sónar+D to show off its new Code Kit, which you can use to program games, instruments and more.

Watch above, and check out videos from Roland and Curiosibot from Sónar 2017.