Watch Tinami’s customizable MIDI controllers in action at Sónar 2017

Build your own MIDI controller.

Sónar’s 24th Barcelona festival took place last weekend, and on top of a stellar line-up of artists that included Princess Nokia, Anderson .Paak, The Black Madonna and many more, there was lots of exciting music gear on show in its Sónar+D area.

One of our favorite devices came from Tinami, a startup that specializes in building customizable MIDI controllers. These can be individually tailored via its website and be used for controlling synths, effects and more.

