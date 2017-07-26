P-Lo – Against The Clock

The HBK Gang producer makes a Bay Area heater in 10 minutes.

P-Lo is a founding member of California’s HBK Gang, a crew of rappers, producers and singers responsible for some of the best music from the Bay Area in recent years.

Since the crew formed in 2008 P-Lo’s worked with G-Eazy, Kehlani, Dave Steeze and E-40, and recently released a collaboration-heavy album, More Than Anything.

FACT linked up with him at Los Angeles’ APG Studios to see what he could do in 10 minutes – and he didn’t disappoint.

