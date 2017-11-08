Ferro – Against The Clock

A loose-limbed studio jam from one Amsterdam’s key players.

Jasper Verrijzer has been releasing records as Ferro for the past three years, reshaping his house and techno influences into something leaner. A resident of Amsterdam’s VBX club night, he’s also got a keen ear for new talent, working as A&R for the record label of the same name.

Verrijzer invited us into his studio to watch him in action, where he used a host of synths, drum machines and effects to build a loose, dusty minimal house track in just 10 minutes. Listen out for the Michael Jackson sample.