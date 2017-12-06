Cid Rim – Against The Clock

LuckyMe’s secret weapon rises the challenge.

Clemens Bacher aka Cid Rim has been crafting a genre-defying blend of R&B, pop, hip-hop and club music for over seven years now, most notably on Glaswegian power house LuckyMe.

With recent album Material propelling his sound to the next level, we met the Austrian producer at London’s Red Bull Studios for the latest episode of Against The Clock where he used a keyboard and drum kit to make a track in 10 minutes. Press play and get ready for the killer drum solo.

Cid Rim’s latest album Material is out now via LuckyMe. You can see Cid Rim’s live performance in London on April 26th.

