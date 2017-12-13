djay Pro 2 for Mac uses machine learning to automate your mixes

Algoriddim’s new DJ software does the hard work for you.

Algoriddim’s djay Pro software has always been one of the more populist DJ apps on the market thanks to support for Spotify and the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, but its latest version goes even further in levelling the playing field, adding an AI function that mixes your tracks for you.

According to Algoriddim, the software’s new Automix AI function scans a track to identify the best intro and outro sections and calculate optimal fade durations, even going so far as to EQ and filter the track for you. As well as facilitating the transitions automatically, it will even choose what it thinks is the next track in your library that will best match with what’s currently playing.

Alogiriddim’s djay Pro 2 for Mac features a number of other tracks that should help it to compete at the level of Serato DJ and Traktor. As well as an updated library management system with new split interface and smart filters that lets you create custom playlists from iTunes and Spotify, there’s a new single deck mode that the company says is better for preparing cue points, loops and beat grids.

There’s also a new feature called PhotoBeat, which will create a beat-matched slideshow from any photos you drag and drop onto the decks. This slideshow can be displayed through a projector or on an external monitor via an HDMI cable or Apple’s AirPlay technology.

Djay Pro 2 for Mac is available now from the Mac App Store for $39.99/£38.99, or you can download a free trial from the Algoriddim website.

