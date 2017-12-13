Washed Out – Against The Clock

The chillwave pioneer makes a track in 10 minutes.

Washed Out emerged in 2009 as part of a group of artists making what became known as chillwave, using lo-fi production techniques and sun-drenched harmonies to craft lush, drowsy pop soundscapes.

Chillwave might be a distant memory, but Washed Out has gone from strength to strength in the years since, evolving his sound across records for Mexican Summer, Sub Pop and Stones Throw, who released his latest album, Mister Memory.

For this week’s episode of Against The Clock we visited Washed Out at his studio in Atlanta, where he chopped up some vocal samples, played keys and jammed with his bass guitar to make a laid-back instrumental in just 10 minutes.

