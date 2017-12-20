Roni Size – Against The Clock

A drum ‘n’ bass legend steps up.

Roni Size has been in the music game since 1997. The founder and leader of Reprazent, an iconic drum ‘n’ bass collective based in Bristol, his debut album New Forms is a classic that still holds up to this day.

20 years later, Roni Size is still on top form. We headed down to his Bristol studio to see what he could do in 10 minutes and trust us, the result was excellent. Check it out above.

Roni Size’s New Forms 20th Anniversary edition is out now.