Joe Hertz – Against The Clock

The South Londoner makes it look too easy.

Episodes of Against The Clock don’t come much smoother than Joe Hertz’s. Having built a reputation for velvety, nostalgic R&B across a number of EPs over the last few years – the latest of which, the enigmatic night/daze on London label Juicebox Music, dropped last month – we expected nothing less.

Though he hails from Brixton, Hertz’s studio is in North London. It was here we met him to witness the creation of an ultra lush hip-hop instrumental full of whistled melodies, spacious echoes and good, good vibes, in just 10 minutes. Give it a watch above.

Joe Hertz’s night/daze EP is out now. Listen to Joe’s Against The Clock edit below.