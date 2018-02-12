FACT mix 639: Black Milk

Detroit’s Black Milk goes genre-free on this wide-reaching blend of beats, bleeps and bumps.

Emerging in the early ’00s producing beats for Detroit royalty Slum Village, Curtis Cross, aka Black Milk, quickly rose to prominence as both an innovative producer and talented rapper.

This month, Cross will release his sixth solo album, FEVER, a fusion of his wide range of influences, from psychedelic rock and soul to early electronic music and ambient. It’s his first full-length since 2014’s If There’s a Hell Below and finds him again experimenting with the interplay between studio programming and live music, blurring the lines wherever possible.

Over his lengthy career, Cross has worked with Danny Brown, RZA, The Roots, Dilla and many others. He brings this depth of knowledge to his FACT Mix, where he blends his own pristine instrumentals with tracks from Kraftwerk, Cybotron, The Internet and even Isolée. It’s a mix that doesn’t concern itself with genre constrictions, just vibes, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

FEVER will be released on February 23, via Mass Appeal.

Tracklist:

01. Black Milk – ‘UnVEil’ (Instrumental)

02. BadBadNotGood – ‘Speaking Gently’

03. Karriem Riggins – ‘Summer Maddness S.A.’

04. Khruangbin – ‘White Gloves’

05. Juana Molina – ‘In The Lassa’

06. Spaceark – ‘Sweet Hitchhiker’

07. Black Milk – ‘Could It Be’ (Instrumental)

08. The Internet – ‘Something’s Missing’

09. Kraftwerk – ‘The Man Machine’

10. Black Milk – ‘Will Remain’ (Instrumental)

11. Zap Francis – ‘Two Eleven’

12. Zap Francis – ‘Human Mover’

13. Kaytranada – ‘LITE SPOTS’

14. A Number of Names – ‘Sharevari’ (Instrumental)

15. Cybotron – ‘Alleys Of Your Mind’

16. Isolée – ‘Beau Mot Plage’

17. SiR – ‘D’Evils’

