Kwake Bass – Against The Clock

The Kate Tempest and Sampha collaborator gets creative.

Kwake Bass is one of London’s busiest musicians. As well as acting as Sampha and Kate Tempest’s musical director on tour, he’s jammed with Mica Levi and Herbie Hancock, performed with MF Doom, shared a stage with Method Man and Redman and forms part of jazz and hip hop instrumental band Speakers Corner Quartet.

Considering Kwake has also just released a new single via the newly launched DEM1NS label that comes paired with a T-shirt drop, we were lucky to pin him down at his basement studio in south London for long enough to film his episode of Against The Clock. The results were seriously impressive: as well as using most of the gear in his studio he even managed to fit in some live drums.

Listen to the finished track below and check out his latest single, ‘Marble Ruin’.