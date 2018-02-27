Mumdance demos his jungle-inspired Eurorack filter module, MUM M8

We visit Mumdance’s studio for an exclusive look at his exciting new module.

Mumdance’s musical influences are many, but top of the list are two things: modular synths and hardcore. He’s managed to combine his love of both with his latest release, a Eurorack filter module designed with UK boutique studio ALM Busy Circuits, the MUM M8.

The inspiration for the MUM M8 is Akai’s S950 sampler from 1988, whose unique filter sound is behind many classic jungle and hardcore records of the era. We visited Mumdance at his home studio to get an exclusive inside look at how the module – right down to the “rave baggie” the screws come in.

For more on the making of the MUM M8 read our interview with Mumdance and ALM’s Matthew Allum. If you want to know where to start with building your own modular synth, check out our Eurorack beginner’s guide.

