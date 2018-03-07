5ive Beatz – Against The Clock

An FL Studio master shows us how it’s done.

You might not know 5ive Beatz, but he’s already worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop: Krept & Konan, Nines, Rae Sremmurd and even Young Thug are just some of the artists to have appeared on one of his beats.

The North Londoner and reformed hacker has been honing his FL Studio skills since he accidentally downloaded a copy of Fruity Loops 4 at the age of 14. We visited his London studio and challenged him to make a track in 10 minutes where his speed and ability left us stunned.

Listen to the finished track below.

