FACT mix 644: Susanna

Norwegian vocalist and composer Susanna turns in an inspiring mix of low-key folk and experimental songwriting.

Since 2004’s stunning, understated List of Lights and Buoys, Norwegian vocalist Susanna has been twisting her words around minimal backdrops and reframing the songs we know and love. That album’s highlight was a molasses-slow version of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ and Susanna’s sophomore effort, Melody Mountain took that concept even further, offering idiosyncratic covers of a host of unexpected hits, from KISS’s ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’ to Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Following a slew of popular solo albums, Susanna collaborated with FACT favorite Jenny Hval in 2014 on the underrated Meshes of Voice and earlier this year released Go Dig My Grave. Her new album fuses her interests as she covers trad folk standards like ‘Rye Whiskey’ and ‘The Three Ravens’ and also approaches Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’, Joy Division’s ‘Wilderness’ and one of her own compositions, ‘Invitation to the Voyage’, which is based on the writing of Charles Baudelaire.

Susanna’s FACT mix is as understated as fans might expect, a careful, subtle blend of whispered folk, Scandinavian prog, low-key pop and gossamer ambience. Put the kettle on, stoke the log fire and enjoy as winter slumps slowly into spring.

Susanna’s Go Dig My Grave is available now on Susannasonata.

Tracklist:

Susan Dudan – ‘O Falske Verden’

Mary Halvorsen – ‘Sadness’

Alemu Aga – ‘Selè senè fetrèt’

Barbara Dane – Girl of Constant Sorrow

Sagor & Swing – ‘Flickan och jätten’

Frank Proffitt – ‘I’ll Never Get Drunk No More’

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions – ‘Into the Trees’

Elizabeth Kvaerne – ‘Fanteladda’

Anna von Hausswolff – ‘Källans återuppståndelse’

Karen Dalton – ‘It’s Alright Live’

Erlend Apneseth Trio – ‘Undergrunn’

Heather Leigh – ‘Passionate Reluctance’

Sam Amidon – ‘Ghosts’

Colleen – ‘November’