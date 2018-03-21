Django Django – Against The Clock

The Marble Skies marvels take on our 10-minute challenge.

1960s psych, 1970s space-rock, analog hip-hop and big unabashed pop: nothing is out of limits when London based art-rockers Django Django are working on new material. We were reminded of this once more in January, when the Mercury Prize-nominated group’s latest album Marble Skies was unleashed upon the world, featuring some of their most ambitious songwriting yet.

How does their eclectic mish-mash of sounds come together? We challenged the band to take on our Against The Clock challenge to find out, crafting a track in 10 minutes full of their usual echoing guitar jangles and pulsing grooves. Watch how they got on above, and check out a selection of photos from inside their north London HQ.