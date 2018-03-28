Tom Misch – Against The Clock

Watch the multi-instrumentalist casually sip Ribena while making a beat in 10 minutes.

21-year-old South London producer Tom Misch has had an impressive career so far. He started making beats on his computer at age 16, heavily inspired by J Dilla. Now he’s a fully-fledged producer in his own right and one of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming artists.

He started playing the violin age 6 and also has a degree in jazz guitar, which came to good use in his Against The Clock session, filmed in his childhood home. Watch the multi-instrumentalist create one of his signature lush beats in just 10 minutes now. Tom Misch’s new album Geography is out next week.

Don’t miss Tom Misch at Parklife 2018.