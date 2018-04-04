Yo La Tengo – Against The Clock

James McNew makes a beat from his New Jersey studio.

Yo La Tengo have been part of the US indie-rock landscape for over 30 years, racking up over 15 studio albums since their 1986 debut. So, when we heard that the band’s bassist James McNew was keen to go Against The Clock, we couldn’t say no.

As well as being a member of Yo La Tengo since 1992, McNew is a prolific solo musician who records under the name Dump, an alias that he’s been releasing under for over 25 years. We caught up with McNew at his New Jersey studio where he showed us what he can make with an MPC, a DAW and a double bass in 10 minutes.

Watch above and find out what FACT’s April Clare Welsh thought of Yo La Tengo’s new album There’s A Riot Going On.

