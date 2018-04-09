FACT mix 647: Anastasia Kristensen

Copenhagen-based DJ and producer Anastasia Kristensen throws down an unrelenting mix of warehouse-ready techno and crate digger’s gems.

Anastasia Kristensen has had a decidedly busy few years. Touring relentlessly and performing everywhere from London’s Fabric to Berlin’s Berghain and beyond, Kristensen has built up a name for herself playing pounding warehouse-ready techno with a level of nuance that’s too often forgotten.

Despite growing up in Moscow, Kristensen is based in Copenhagen and is a regular at the city’s Culture Box, Denmark’s most prominent focal point for club music. She’s notorious for peppering her sets with crate digger’s gems as well as unreleased bangers sourced from a wide landscape of up-and-coming producers. “I spend way more time bugging people on SoundCloud to send me stuff than just going to Hard Wax’s top 20 tracks,” she told FACT’s Scott Wilson last year.

On her FACT mix, Kristensen casts a wide net, placing tracks from Boston-based hardware techno outsider Isabella alongside tracks from Switzerland’s Aïsha Devi and a cheeky edit of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘The Beginning of The End’ before drawing to a close on LTJ Bukem’s liquid classic ‘Horizons’. It’s a wild, creative blend that betrays a rabid passion for electronic music that’s hard to resist.

Anastasia Kristensen’s debut 12″ will be released in fall this year.

Tracklist:

Aïsha Devi – ‘Time (Tool)’

ICR – ‘GW150914, GW151226’

Special Request – ‘Make It Real’ (Gerd Janson & Shan Mars Mix)

D.Dan – ‘Sudan Sedan’

Dreams – ‘Slug Street Disko’

Anastasia Kristensen – ‘Maxima’

Dj ESP – ‘You Gotta Do What You Gotta Do’ (Muscle Relaxor Mix)

D.Dan – ‘Request Line’

DJ Spekkio – ‘wx5k’

edit – ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Nine Inch Nails – ‘The Beginning of the End’ (Jehuty remix)

Historical Repeater – ‘Flashdrive’

Isabella – ‘Vain’

Riesenfeld – ‘White Weather’

Alex.Do. – ‘Rerun’

Simulant – ‘Access Future Audio’

LTJ Bukem – ‘Horizons’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: January to March 2018