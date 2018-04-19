Django Django’s Tommy Grace on his rare Yamaha D85 organ

Found on eBay for just £30.

We recently visited Django Django’s north London studio to set the band the challenge of making a track in 10 minutes as part of our Against The Clock series. While we were there, one instrument caught our eye: keyboard player Tommy Grace’s rare Yamaha organ.

Made in 1977, the Yamaha D85 Electone was the GarageBand of its day, featuring three keyboards and an auto-accompaniment section that plays simple rhythms, allowing you to play a whole orchestra from one instrument. In the video above, Grace shows us how it works and tells us how cheap and easy they are to get your hands on – as long as you have a van to transport it.

