Moog previews exclusive Moogfest synth, the Subharmonicon

Moog has offered a sneak preview of the exclusive synth that a few lucky Moogfest attendees will be able to build at the festival next month: the Subharmonicon.

According to Moog, the Subharmonicon is inspired by the two of the earliest electronic musical instruments – the Trautonium and the Rythmicon – and the Schillinger System, a method of musical composition based on mathematical processes developed by Russian composer and music theorist Joseph Schillinger.

“It is a semi-modular harmonic kaleidoscope that divides into itself until everything that is up becomes down,” says Moog in a press release. Its case is the same format as Moog’s Mother-32 and DFAM synths, both of which are compatible with the Eurorack modular system.

If you want to get you hands on a Subharmonicon you’ll have to build it yourself, and the only way to do that is to purchase a Moogfest Engineer Pass. This costs $1,500 but gives you VIP access to the festival and the chance to attend a two-day synth-building workshop where you’ll be able to build your Subharmonicon. Artists scheduled to appear at the festival include Kelela, Mouse on Mars, Suzanne Ciani and Midori Takada.

Moog hasn’t announced any plans to make the Subharmonicon available outside the festival, but it has made previous Moogfest exclusives part of its official product line. The DFAM drum synth, released this year, started life as an exclusive at last year’s Moogfest.

Earlier this year FACT visited Moog’s House of Electronicus, a bungalow in LA filled with one-off installations and Moog synths where we filmed Kanye West producer Mike Dean jamming with the DFAM – watch that below.

