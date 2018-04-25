Albert Van Abbe – Against The Clock

The Dutch techno don makes a track in 10 minutes on the biggest modular system we’ve ever seen.

Albert Van Abbe has been releasing gritty, atmospheric techno for over a decade on underground labels like Semantica and his own No Comment imprint, so we figured he’d know his way around a synth well enough to make a track in 10 minutes for our Against The Clock series.

However, we were completely unprepared for what we got when we caught up with him at the Willem Twee studios in the Dutch city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. There, he opted to make his track on a giant wall of oscilloscopes, pulse generators and filters from the 1950s and ’60s along with an ARP 2500. Eurorack this is not.

Watch above and find out more about this one-of-a-kind studio space at the Willem Twee website.

