FACT mix 650: Barely Legal

Brummie bass head Barely Legal turns in a sunny mix of bangers to kick of the festival season.

Growing up in Birmingham with a mum who loved UK garage meant that Chloé Robinson, aka Barely Legal, had an early start. While most of us were finishing our A-Levels and filling out Uni applications, Robinson was already fine-tuning her craft: she recorded her first mix at only 19 and it got the attention of 1Xtra’s Mistajam, who offered her a spot on his show.

Since then, she’s been a regular on the festival circuit, netted a residency on 1Xtra and established her own label, Pretty Weird Records, releasing singles from Near and Manchester’s Chimpo. Her relentless passion for bass has made her a favorite with clubbers and festival-goers and her FACT mix highlights the passion in her selections.

Far from just a mix of bassy classics, Barely Legal mines her estimable collection for the elusive links between vintage house, UK funky, speed garage and breaks. It’s a summer warmup that sidesteps nostalgia without losing sight of the all-important low end.

Barely Legal is performing at this year’s Field Day in London, which is set to take place on June 1-2. Tickets can be bought from the Field Day site.

