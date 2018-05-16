Mina – Against The Clock

Afrobeats and dancehall producer Mina shows us how it’s done.

London-based DJ Mina has been lighting up the airwaves and bringing sunshine to the club with her blend of afrobeats, dancehall, kuduro and more since 2012. In the past few years she’s established herself as a thrilling producer in her own right with essential releases on Enchufada and Friends Of Friends.

It only felt right to finally get Mina on Against The Clock, so we headed down to 38east studio in east London to see what she could do in 10 minutes. Here, she chopped up a vocal by Ghana MC Bryte and cooked up a jumpy Afrobeats tune – watch her in action above and listen to the finished track below.

