Mary Lattimore – Against The Clock

Mary Lattimore makes a track in 10 minutes with a harp and a looper.

On Mary Lattimore’s 2016 album, At The Dam, the classically-trained harpist took her instrument in a Volvo station wagon along the southern California coast and the landscape inspire her, using a looper to weave intricate musical tapestries brimming with the personality of places like Santa Monica and Joshua Tree.

With the follow-up – Hundreds of Days – released on Ghostly International this week, we figured Lattimore would be a unique candidate for our Against The Clock series. Eager to see what she could create with a harp and a looper in 10 minutes, we visited her at home in Los Angeles; the result speaks for itself.

