FL Studio 20 out now with native Mac and Windows compatibility

Mac users can finally use FL Studio in macOS.

Image-Line has released FL Studio 20, the first version of the popular DAW to include native Mac support. Mac compatibility was promised in the previous version, FL Studio 12 (the version numbering has jumped from 12 to 20), back in 2014, but only reached the testing phase.

Fl Studio 20 runs as a native 64-bit application for users of macOS 10.11 or higher and supports Mac VST and AU plugins. Owners get a license to use it on both Mac and Windows, and, usefully, projects made on both platforms for interchangeable, even if you use third-party plugins installed on both.

Other new features added to FL Studio 20 include support for time signatures, freezing for audio and pattern clips to help reduce CPU load and a new playlist ‘arrangements’, which contain a complete layout of audio, automation and pattern clips.

FL Studio was launched in 1997 as FruityLoops by developer Didier Dambrin, who was inspired by Propellerhead’s ReBirth RB-338 drum machine and softsynth. As it expanded to a full DAW, it became a firm favorite of rap and EDM producers such as Lex Luger and Avicii.

FL Studio 20 is out now at the Image-Line website. It starts at $99 for the basic “Fruity Edition” and goes up to $899 for a bundle with all FL Studio’s instruments and plugins. There’s also a trial version that can be downloaded for free.

Read next: The 14 pieces of software that shaped modern music