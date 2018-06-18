Hours of talks, workshops and presentations from Ableton Loop 2017.

Earlier this week, Ableton opened ticket registration for the next edition of Loop, the Berlin-based company’s “summit for music-makers”. Launched in 2015, Loop is like a cross between the Red Bull Music Academy and a cutting-edge festival like CTM or Sónar, combining group workshops led by experts like Prince engineer Susan Rogers with live talks, workshops and performances; past artists have included Holly Herndon, Goldie, Laurel Halo and William Basinski. It’s turned into a bit of a mecca for users of Ableton’s Live software, whose 10th version launched earlier this year.

Of course, not everyone can make it to Berlin, so Ableton has been uploading some of the highlights from past events to its YouTube channel. The 2017 edition’s best bits have gradually made their way online over the past few months, covering a track deconstruction from The Roots’ Stro Elliot, Machinedrum, Kaki King and Jesse Abayomi on getting through creative block, a “performative presentation” from Canadian duo Tennyson showing how they use Live on stage, Susan Rogers reflecting on her time as Prince’s engineer and a modular synth performance from Caterina Barbieri.

These videos are just the tip of the iceberg – other recommended videos from last year’s Loop include a talk on sound design from Francis Preve and a presentation on working with vocals featuring Katie Gately. They’re all watchable at Ableton’s YouTube channel (or via the playlist below) along with highlights from 2016 and 2015’s editions, which include Holly Herndon, Suzanne Ciani, No I.D. and a conversation with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.

This year’s Loop promises to have a different flavor from previous editions. Each Loop so far has taken place in Berlin – most recently at Funkhaus, a 1950s broadcasting complex – but the 2018 event is moving to Los Angeles, specifically neighboring venues located in Hollywood. Venues confirmed so far include the storied EastWest Studios and the Montalbán, a century-old theatre and hub for the local artist community. Prospective attendees have to apply for tickets via a lottery system at the Loop website, with successful applicants offered the chance to buy a three-day pass, which this year costs $350 (or $50 for a limited subsidized ticket).

