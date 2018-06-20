T. Williams – Against The Clock

The UK house don makes a track in 10 minutes.

T. Williams operates in his own lane. Formerly a member of Jon E Cash’s old school grime crew Black Ops in the early 2000s, Williams produced as Dread D until he started making house music, both solo and as one half of Deep Teknologi with SAF.

Williams is a certified DJ and producer in every sense, so we thought it was about time we had him on Against The Clock. We visited his west London studio to see what he could cook up in 10 minutes and he made it look effortless.

Watch above and check out his recent single ‘The Learning Process’ – made in collaboration with James Jacob and released on legendary house label Strictly Rhythm – on iTunes.

