Mike G – Against The Clock

The Odd Future member makes a beat in 10 minutes.

Mike G has been a member of infamous US hip-hop squad Odd Future alongside Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy and Frank Ocean since 2009. Based in Los Angeles, Mike G has carved his own path as a solo producer and rapper releasing several EPs and mixtapes over the last couple of years.

We wanted to catch a glimpse of his production process, so we went down to his L.A. studio and challenged him to make a track in 10 minutes for this week’s episode of Against The Clock.

Watch above and check out Mike G’s recent EP, Chase Clouds.

