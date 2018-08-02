Scientist, Juana Molina, Richard Devine added to Ableton Loop 2018 lineup

By , Aug 2 2018

Image via: Ableton

Loop’s first Los Angeles edition takes shape.

Ableton has revealed the next round of names heading to the 2018 edition of its Loop summit, which takes place in Los Angeles from November 9–11.

Dub legend Scientist – who will perform live on his custom-built sound system and demonstrate the secrets of the dub mix – heads up the latest additions to the lineup, which also features Lauryn Hill and The Roots producer Ebonie Smith. Juana Molina will also appear in an “onstage exploration of the records that shaped her own music”.

Other names added to the program include music journalist and Energy Flash writer Simon Reynolds, Mexican dance duo Sotomayor, South Korean finger-drummer (and Against The Clock guest) Sowall, modular synth expert Richard Devine, Esa Williams and Patrice Rushen. They join previously announced artists Equiknoxx, Foodman and Lafawndah.

Tickets for the event – which includes live performances, workshops, panel discussions and interviews – can be bought for $350, but you’ll have to enter a ticket lottery to be in with a chance to purchase one first. Full details can be found at the Loop website.

Watch Sowall’s 2017 Against The Clock below.

Watch Sowall's 2017 Against The Clock below.

