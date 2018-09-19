Rey Sapienz – Against The Clock

FACT’s first Against The Clock from Africa.

FACT recently took a trip to Uganda to film a few episodes of Against The Clock with some of the local scene’s most exciting artists. First up: Rey Sapienz.

Rey’s sound is a mutated, abstract take on the African genre of soukous, a style that evolved from Congolese rumba in the 1960s. His first official release came on Hakuna Kulala, a sub-label of Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes that focuses on underground East African and Congolese club music.

Rey wasn’t phased in the slightest when we started the 10-minute countdown for his Against The Clock session. As he says, “the good track is the one you make fast”.

