FACT mix 675: Perera Elsewhere

The doom-folk adventurer delivers a bounty for the dancefloor.

Sasha Perera, aka Perera Elsewhere, is a polyglot, if there ever were one. Her 2017 album All of This darkly blends trip-hop, R&B and pop with a rogue attitude toward a lot of the bullshit happening in this moment of our time. (The album’s title track is a slick snub of the grim corporatizing of identity that haunts URL and IRL.)

But her music proclivities are not resigned only to the elements that make up her doom-folk output or the work she did as a member of Berlin-based globalist dance music group Jahcoozi. Perera also DJs and when she does, it’s all about bass music.

For her FACT mix, Perera delivered two hours of burners, including tracks from Jlin, Equiknoxx, Fractal Fantasy, Errorsmith, Suzi Analogue, RP Boo, Murlo and much more, a veritable banquet of some of the music dance music happening at this moment. Perera says this is what she wants to dance to when she DJs but that there are some deeper messages at the end, when she takes down the energy.

Tracklist:

Soda Plains – ‘Rodeo’

Miss Red – ‘Dagga’

Thast & Zora Jones – ‘Out Da Kitchen’

Stagga & Magugu – ‘Gunshot’

Equiknoxx – ‘Last of the Mohicans’

TSVI – ‘Whirl’

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones – ‘God’

Majora – ‘Salt & Vinegar’

She’s Drunk – ‘Visions’

Richelle, Xzavier Stone & Sinjin Hawke – ‘All Black’

Jlin – ‘Enigma’

DVA, Killa P, Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones – ‘Bussgun’

Errorsmith – ‘Superlative Fatigue’

Bryte x Gafacci I – I Like Your Girlfriend’

Special Request – ‘Trippethylophosphazene’

Donae’o – ‘I Want Your Love (Roska remix)’

Motu – ‘Screwball’

Anz – ‘Loa’

Motu – ‘Yeah Riddim’

Errorsmith – ‘Lightspeed’

Marfox – ‘Bit Binary’

Rezzett – ‘Tarang’

P. Adrix – ‘Zelda Shyt’

Akcept – ‘Dreader Than Dread’

Gantz – ‘Pseudoooo’

Coucou Chloe x Kablam – ‘Sylph’

Itoa – ‘Turbo Sideman’

Jlin – ‘Annotation’

Yoofee – ‘Clart (Itoa remix)’

Romare – ‘I Wanna Go (Turn Back)’

DJ Deeon – ‘Debo Juke Slide’

Suzi Analogue – ‘#000000 Nn Da Club’

Manni Dee & Deft – ‘This One, Art of the Possible’

Otim Alpha – ‘Lok Lobocwero Cwinya’

Jlin & Zora Jones – ‘Dark Matter’

RP Boo – ‘Back to the Future’

Yasha – ‘Let Me Know’

Murlo x Conducta – ‘Together’

Proc Fiskal – ‘Dopamine’

Suzi Analogue – ‘Numba 1’ Feat. Jax

Tirzah – ‘Devotion’ Feat. Coby Sey

Oscar #Worldpeace – ‘No White God’

Robot Koch – ‘Monolith’

Perera Elsewhere – ‘Weary (Chino Amoebi remix)’

Perera Elsewhere – ‘You’re Lost’

